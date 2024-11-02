Anaconda Mining (OTCMKTS:ANXGF) Shares Pass Below 200-Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

Anaconda Mining Inc. (OTCMKTS:ANXGF – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.07 and traded as low as $0.06. Anaconda Mining shares last traded at $0.06, with a volume of 11,000 shares changing hands.
Anaconda Mining Stock Performance
The company has a 50 day moving average price of $0.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.07.
Anaconda Mining Company Profile
Anaconda Mining Inc operates as a gold mining, development, and exploration company in Canada. It holds a 100% interest in the Point Rousse project comprising 6 mining leases and 7 mineral licenses with a total of 5,552 hectares located in the Baie Verte Mining District, Newfoundland; and the Goldboro Gold project comprising 37 contiguous claims covering an area of 592 hectares situated to the northeast of Halifax, Nova Scotia.
