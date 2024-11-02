Amedeo Air Four Plus (LON:AA4) Shares Cross Below 50 Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

Amedeo Air Four Plus (LON:AA4 – Get Free Report) crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 50.79 ($0.66) and traded as low as GBX 48 ($0.62). Amedeo Air Four Plus shares last traded at GBX 49.20 ($0.64), with a volume of 63,127 shares.

Amedeo Air Four Plus Trading Up 1.0 %

The company has a market capitalization of £151.95 million and a P/E ratio of 294.12. The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 50.78 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 45.95.

Amedeo Air Four Plus Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, October 10th were issued a dividend of GBX 2 ($0.03) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 10th. This represents a yield of 3.85%. Amedeo Air Four Plus’s payout ratio is currently 4,117.65%.

Amedeo Air Four Plus Company Profile

Amedeo Air Four Plus Limited specializes in acquiring, leasing and selling aircraft. The fund seeks to use the net proceeds of placings and/or other equity capital raisings, together with debt facilities (or instruments), to acquire aircraft which will be leased to one or more major airlines.

