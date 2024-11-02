AM Investment Strategies LLC Invests $210,000 in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

AM Investment Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Free Report) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 853 shares of the railroad operator’s stock, valued at approximately $210,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cultivar Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Union Pacific during the second quarter worth $27,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new position in Union Pacific during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Union Pacific by 3,250.0% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 134 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Fairscale Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Union Pacific in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Jamison Private Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Union Pacific by 265.7% during the third quarter. Jamison Private Wealth Management Inc. now owns 128 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. 80.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

UNP has been the topic of several analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $265.00 to $262.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 25th. StockNews.com cut shares of Union Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $266.00 target price on shares of Union Pacific in a research note on Friday, October 25th. TD Cowen cut their price target on Union Pacific from $255.00 to $252.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on Union Pacific from $265.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 14th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Union Pacific presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $259.15.

Union Pacific Stock Performance

Union Pacific stock traded up $0.62 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $232.69. 2,653,306 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,342,995. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $244.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $238.33. Union Pacific Co. has a 12-month low of $207.74 and a 12-month high of $258.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.77. The stock has a market cap of $141.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.06.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The railroad operator reported $2.75 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.78 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $6.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.14 billion. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 41.79% and a net margin of 27.33%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.51 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Union Pacific Co. will post 10.97 EPS for the current year.

Union Pacific Company Profile

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, renewable biofuel producers, and other agricultural users; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

Featured Stories

