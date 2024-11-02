Alphatec (NASDAQ:ATEC) Receives Buy Rating from HC Wainwright

Alphatec (NASDAQ:ATEC – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by stock analysts at HC Wainwright in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $20.00 price objective on the medical technology company’s stock. HC Wainwright’s price target indicates a potential upside of 146.61% from the stock’s previous close.

ATEC has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Barclays assumed coverage on Alphatec in a research report on Monday, July 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $19.00 price target for the company. Lake Street Capital reduced their price objective on Alphatec from $32.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Alphatec from $17.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Alphatec from $19.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 price objective on shares of Alphatec in a research note on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $17.00.

Alphatec Price Performance

ATEC stock opened at $8.11 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $5.77 and a 200 day moving average of $8.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.21, a current ratio of 2.22 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The company has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.34 and a beta of 1.39. Alphatec has a 1 year low of $4.88 and a 1 year high of $17.34.

Alphatec (NASDAQ:ATEC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The medical technology company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by ($0.01). Alphatec had a negative return on equity of 401.88% and a negative net margin of 31.06%. The firm had revenue of $150.72 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $147.50 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Alphatec will post -1.08 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director David M. Demski bought 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $5.67 per share, with a total value of $283,500.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 288,441 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,635,460.47. The trade was a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 22.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Alphatec

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Alphatec by 15.7% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 320,530 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $4,420,000 after buying an additional 43,530 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Alphatec by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 48,031 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $662,000 after purchasing an additional 3,363 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its position in Alphatec by 276.1% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 99,790 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,376,000 after purchasing an additional 73,257 shares during the period. RiverPark Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Alphatec by 286.3% during the first quarter. RiverPark Advisors LLC now owns 19,443 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $268,000 after purchasing an additional 14,410 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Essex Investment Management Co. LLC boosted its position in shares of Alphatec by 1.5% during the first quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 270,968 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $3,737,000 after buying an additional 4,112 shares during the period. 66.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Alphatec Company Profile

Alphatec Holdings, Inc, a medical technology company, designs, develops, and advances technologies for the surgical treatment of spinal disorders in the United States and internationally. It manufactures and sells implants and instruments through third-party suppliers. The company offers Alpha InformatiX product platform, including EOS imaging system that provides full-body imaging; VEA alignment mobile application, which leverages EOS technology to more quickly quantify alignment parameters on a mobile device; SafeOp Neural InformatiX System that automates electromyographic and somatosensory evoked potential monitoring; and Valence, an intra-operative system that integrates navigation and robotics into spine procedures, as well as Sigma Prone TransPsoas (PTP) Access and PTP Patient Positioning Systems.

