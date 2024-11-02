Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) Shares Sold by New York State Teachers Retirement System

New York State Teachers Retirement System reduced its position in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN – Free Report) by 12.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 68,053 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 9,626 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Align Technology were worth $17,307,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ALGN. Mather Group LLC. boosted its stake in shares of Align Technology by 52.5% in the second quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 122 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period. Quarry LP boosted its position in Align Technology by 53.0% in the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 127 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the period. Crewe Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Align Technology by 36.8% in the second quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 171 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Align Technology by 0.6% during the second quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 8,876 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,143,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the period. Finally, Lake Street Advisors Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Align Technology by 5.6% in the third quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC now owns 1,042 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $265,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. 88.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Align Technology alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director C Raymond Larkin, Jr. acquired 6,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $235.33 per share, with a total value of $1,529,645.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 28,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,647,366.51. The trade was a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.62% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Align Technology Trading Up 1.7 %

Shares of Align Technology stock opened at $208.58 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $231.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $246.21. Align Technology, Inc. has a 12-month low of $184.89 and a 12-month high of $335.40. The stock has a market cap of $15.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.59, a PEG ratio of 4.98 and a beta of 1.64.

Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The medical equipment provider reported $2.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.31 by $0.04. Align Technology had a return on equity of 13.99% and a net margin of 11.15%. The company had revenue of $977.87 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $990.05 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.62 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Align Technology, Inc. will post 7.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently commented on ALGN. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Align Technology from $285.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. StockNews.com raised Align Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Align Technology from $310.00 to $280.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Align Technology from $285.00 to $275.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Align Technology in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $276.38.

Get Our Latest Analysis on ALGN

Align Technology Profile

(Free Report)

Align Technology, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets Invisalign clear aligners, and iTero intraoral scanners and services for orthodontists and general practitioner dentists in the United States, Switzerland, and internationally. The company's Clear Aligner segment offers comprehensive products, including Invisalign comprehensive package that addresses the orthodontic needs of younger patients, such as mandibular advancement, compliance indicators, and compensation for tooth eruption; and Invisalign First Phase I and Invisalign First Comprehensive Phase 2 package for younger patients generally between the ages of six and ten years, which is a mixture of primary/baby and permanent teeth.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALGN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Align Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Align Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.