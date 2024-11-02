Agnico Eagle Mines (TSE:AEM) Price Target Raised to C$144.00 at National Bankshares

Agnico Eagle Mines (TSE:AEM – Free Report) (NYSE:AEM) had its price objective boosted by National Bankshares from C$143.00 to C$144.00 in a research note released on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on the company. Eight Capital upped their price target on Agnico Eagle Mines from C$105.00 to C$115.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. UBS Group raised Agnico Eagle Mines to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 17th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on Agnico Eagle Mines from C$105.00 to C$118.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Agnico Eagle Mines from C$114.00 to C$140.00 in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$116.00.

Get Agnico Eagle Mines alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on AEM

Agnico Eagle Mines Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of TSE AEM traded down C$0.43 during midday trading on Friday, reaching C$119.75. The company had a trading volume of 894,479 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,222,926. The stock has a market cap of C$60.00 billion, a PE ratio of 74.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 22.97 and a beta of 1.10. Agnico Eagle Mines has a one year low of C$60.17 and a one year high of C$123.86. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$111.92 and its 200-day moving average price is C$99.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.94.

Agnico Eagle Mines (TSE:AEM – Get Free Report) (NYSE:AEM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported C$1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.35 by C$0.21. Agnico Eagle Mines had a return on equity of 3.10% and a net margin of 8.49%. The firm had revenue of C$2.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$2.50 billion. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Agnico Eagle Mines will post 5.4966052 earnings per share for the current year.

Agnico Eagle Mines Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 29th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.34%. Agnico Eagle Mines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 135.63%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Agnico Eagle Mines news, Senior Officer Dominique Girard sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$113.49, for a total transaction of C$2,269,800.00. In related news, Senior Officer Dominique Girard sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$113.49, for a total value of C$2,269,800.00. Also, Senior Officer Guy Gosselin sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$110.20, for a total value of C$2,755,000.00. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 115,000 shares of company stock worth $12,518,150. Company insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

About Agnico Eagle Mines

(Get Free Report)

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited, a gold mining company, exploration, development, and production of precious metals. It explores for gold. The company's mines are located in Canada, Australia, Finland and Mexico, with exploration and development activities in Canada, Australia, Europe, Latin America, and the United States.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Agnico Eagle Mines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agnico Eagle Mines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.