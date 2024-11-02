Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) is Roanoke Asset Management Corp NY’s 2nd Largest Position

Roanoke Asset Management Corp NY trimmed its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report) by 0.4% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 94,558 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 410 shares during the quarter. Advanced Micro Devices comprises approximately 4.9% of Roanoke Asset Management Corp NY’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Roanoke Asset Management Corp NY’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $15,515,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of AMD. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 59.9% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 309,561 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $50,214,000 after acquiring an additional 116,020 shares during the last quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. increased its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 15.7% during the 3rd quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 155,558 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $25,524,000 after purchasing an additional 21,132 shares in the last quarter. St. Louis Financial Planners Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,394,000. Sycomore Asset Management lifted its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 28.6% in the 2nd quarter. Sycomore Asset Management now owns 137,883 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $21,722,000 after buying an additional 30,677 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Custom Index Systems LLC acquired a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices during the 3rd quarter valued at $559,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.34% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently commented on AMD shares. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $210.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $180.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $200.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Thursday. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $210.00 to $205.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $192.79.

Advanced Micro Devices Price Performance

AMD opened at $141.86 on Friday. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a twelve month low of $105.91 and a twelve month high of $227.30. The company has a current ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm has a market cap of $229.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 127.80, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $154.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $155.81.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92. The business had revenue of $6.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.71 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 6.62% and a net margin of 7.52%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.53 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 2.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Advanced Micro Devices Company Profile

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates through Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

