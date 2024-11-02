ABCMETA Hits 1-Day Volume of $35.98 (META)

ABCMETA (META) traded flat against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on November 2nd. One ABCMETA token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. ABCMETA has a market capitalization of $27,316.80 and approximately $35.98 worth of ABCMETA was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, ABCMETA has traded up 12.2% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get ABCMETA alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.88 or 0.00007017 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $69,435.92 or 0.99887994 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $8.46 or 0.00012177 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000058 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.60 or 0.00006621 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.33 or 0.00006233 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00000743 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $38.77 or 0.00055777 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0235 or 0.00000034 BTC.

ABCMETA Profile

ABCMETA (CRYPTO:META) is a token. Its genesis date was June 19th, 2022. ABCMETA’s total supply is 99,999,999,999 tokens and its circulating supply is 100,000,000,000 tokens. ABCMETA’s official website is www.abcmeta.io. ABCMETA’s official Twitter account is @abcmetaio?s=11.

ABCMETA Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “ABCMETA (META) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Polygon platform. ABCMETA has a current supply of 99,999,999,999 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of ABCMETA is 0.00000027 USD and is up 0.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 20 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.abcmeta.io.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ABCMETA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ABCMETA should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ABCMETA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for ABCMETA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ABCMETA and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.