36Kr (NASDAQ:KRKR) Stock Price Down 1% – What’s Next?

36Kr Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:KRKR – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded down 1% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $4.02 and last traded at $4.08. 6,251 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 75% from the average session volume of 24,670 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.12.
36Kr Stock Performance
The firm has a market cap of $7.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.68 and a beta of 0.65. The company’s fifty day moving average is $4.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.07.
About 36Kr
36Kr Holdings Inc provides content and business services in the People's Republic of China. It creates and distributes various content, including insightful reports on companies and industries, timely market updates, thought-provoking editorials, and commentaries, as well as original video and audio content in various industries, such as technology, consumer, retail, healthcare, media and entertainment, and enterprise services.
