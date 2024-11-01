Zentry Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $3.71 Million (ZENT)

Zentry (ZENT) traded up 6.6% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on November 1st. One Zentry token can now be bought for about $0.0172 or 0.00000025 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Zentry has traded down 2.1% against the US dollar. Zentry has a total market cap of $100.13 million and approximately $3.71 million worth of Zentry was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Zentry alerts:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $69,283.17 or 1.00136312 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $69,262.40 or 1.00106294 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

Zentry Token Profile

Zentry’s launch date was December 3rd, 2021. Zentry’s total supply is 9,706,992,814 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,809,088,663 tokens. Zentry’s official Twitter account is @zentry. The official website for Zentry is zentry.com. Zentry’s official message board is medium.com/zentry.

Zentry Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Zentry (ZENT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. Zentry has a current supply of 9,706,992,814.355925 with 5,999,594,707.102713 in circulation. The last known price of Zentry is 0.01645905 USD and is down -6.47 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 32 active market(s) with $3,942,132.64 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://zentry.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zentry directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zentry should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Zentry using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Zentry Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Zentry and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.