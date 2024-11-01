ZClassic Trading 14.4% Lower Over Last Week (ZCL)

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 0.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on November 1st. ZClassic has a market cap of $455,369.47 and approximately $422.35 worth of ZClassic was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, ZClassic has traded 14.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. One ZClassic coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0490 or 0.00000070 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $37.67 or 0.00053783 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $22.47 or 0.00032078 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.40 or 0.00010566 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000270 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000329 BTC.

ZClassic Coin Profile

ZClassic (CRYPTO:ZCL) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 6th, 2016. ZClassic’s total supply is 9,287,024 coins. ZClassic’s official website is zclassic.org. The official message board for ZClassic is t.me/zclassicce_announcement. ZClassic’s official Twitter account is @zclassiccoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for ZClassic is https://reddit.com/r/zclassic and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “ZClassic is a cryptocurrency forked from Zcash. It has the exact same features as ZEC, including its private transactions protected by zero knowledge proofs and its Equihash Proof of Stake mining, but with no founder’s reward. This founder’s reward is currently deducted from mined zcash blocks (20% of all block rewards during the first four years of mining which will amount to 10% of the total zcash supply). By removing this founder’s reward ZClassic wants to make mining fair for everyone involved.

Buying and Selling ZClassic

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZClassic directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ZClassic should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ZClassic using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

