WVS Financial (NASDAQ:WVFC) Share Price Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

WVS Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:WVFC – Get Free Report) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $12.44 and traded as low as $12.32. WVS Financial shares last traded at $12.32, with a volume of 500 shares traded.

The stock has a market capitalization of $23.33 million, a PE ratio of 13.25 and a beta of 0.24. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.20.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 12th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 12th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.25%. WVS Financial’s payout ratio is currently 43.01%.

WVS Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for West View Savings Bank that provides various banking products and services in the United States. The company accepts various deposit products, including regular savings accounts, demand accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market deposit accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as individual retirement account certificates.

