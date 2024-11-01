Wolfe Research Downgrades Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON) to Peer Perform

Wolfe Research cut shares of Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) from an outperform rating to a peer perform rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, Marketbeat reports.

HON has been the topic of a number of other research reports. StockNews.com cut shares of Honeywell International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Citigroup lowered their target price on Honeywell International from $248.00 to $244.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 25th. Bank of America reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $230.00 price target (down from $250.00) on shares of Honeywell International in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Honeywell International from $214.00 to $213.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Honeywell International in a report on Friday, September 6th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $210.00 price objective for the company. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $223.73.

Get Honeywell International alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on HON

Honeywell International Trading Up 0.7 %

Honeywell International Increases Dividend

HON opened at $205.68 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $133.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.75, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The company’s 50 day moving average is $207.82 and its 200-day moving average is $205.64. Honeywell International has a 1-year low of $179.18 and a 1-year high of $222.98.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $1.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 15th. This is a boost from Honeywell International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.08. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.20%. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio is 52.19%.

Institutional Trading of Honeywell International

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Capital Wealth Planning LLC bought a new stake in Honeywell International in the second quarter worth approximately $392,478,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 22.3% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,587,718 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,967,880,000 after acquiring an additional 1,746,759 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Honeywell International by 24,683.3% during the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 948,704 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,961,070,000 after acquiring an additional 944,876 shares during the period. Natixis boosted its stake in Honeywell International by 184.8% during the first quarter. Natixis now owns 838,716 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $172,146,000 after acquiring an additional 544,175 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Honeywell International by 12.4% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,950,562 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $630,086,000 after purchasing an additional 325,272 shares during the period. 75.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Honeywell International Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Honeywell International Inc engages in the aerospace technologies, building automation, energy and sustainable solutions, and industrial automation businesses in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company’s Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Honeywell International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Honeywell International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.