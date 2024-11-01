WK Kellogg Co (NYSE:KLG) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.16

WK Kellogg Co (NYSE:KLG – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, October 31st, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Friday, November 29th will be given a dividend of 0.16 per share on Friday, December 13th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.85%.

WK Kellogg has a dividend payout ratio of 42.4% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect WK Kellogg to earn $1.50 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.64 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 42.7%.

WK Kellogg Trading Down 2.4 %

NYSE:KLG traded down $0.41 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $16.62. The company had a trading volume of 717,470 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,029,968. WK Kellogg has a 1 year low of $9.82 and a 1 year high of $24.63. The company has a market cap of $1.43 billion and a P/E ratio of 11.87. The company has a 50-day moving average of $17.55 and a 200 day moving average of $18.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

WK Kellogg ( NYSE:KLG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.06). WK Kellogg had a net margin of 4.45% and a return on equity of 42.12%. The firm had revenue of $672.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $671.50 million. WK Kellogg’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that WK Kellogg will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on KLG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of WK Kellogg from $22.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Bank of America lowered WK Kellogg from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $24.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on WK Kellogg from $22.00 to $18.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on WK Kellogg from $19.00 to $16.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.50.

WK Kellogg Company Profile

WK Kellogg Co operates as a food company in the United States, Canada, and the Caribbean. It manufactures, markets, and distributes ready-to-eat cereal products primarily under the Frosted Flakes, Special K, Froot Loops, Raisin Bran, Frosted Mini-Wheats, and Kashi brands. The company was formerly known as North America Cereal Co and changed its name to WK Kellogg Co in March 2023.

Featured Articles

