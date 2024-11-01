WisdomTree U.S. MidCap Dividend Fund (NYSEARCA:DON) Shares Cross Above 50-Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

WisdomTree U.S. MidCap Dividend Fund (NYSEARCA:DON – Get Free Report) shares passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $50.44 and traded as high as $51.27. WisdomTree U.S. MidCap Dividend Fund shares last traded at $51.18, with a volume of 162,504 shares trading hands.

WisdomTree U.S. MidCap Dividend Fund Trading Down 1.0 %

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $50.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.48 and a beta of 0.95.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On WisdomTree U.S. MidCap Dividend Fund

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in WisdomTree U.S. MidCap Dividend Fund by 11.0% in the third quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,000 after purchasing an additional 527 shares in the last quarter. United Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of WisdomTree U.S. MidCap Dividend Fund by 12.6% during the 3rd quarter. United Advisor Group LLC now owns 124,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,350,000 after buying an additional 13,901 shares during the last quarter. White Pine Investment CO grew its holdings in shares of WisdomTree U.S. MidCap Dividend Fund by 32.5% in the 3rd quarter. White Pine Investment CO now owns 133,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,840,000 after acquiring an additional 32,776 shares in the last quarter. Northern Financial Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of WisdomTree U.S. MidCap Dividend Fund in the third quarter valued at about $207,000. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its holdings in WisdomTree U.S. MidCap Dividend Fund by 430.6% during the third quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 833 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 676 shares in the last quarter.

WisdomTree U.S. MidCap Dividend Fund Company Profile

WisdomTree MidCap Dividend Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that closely correspond to the price and yield performance of the WisdomTree MidCap Dividend Index (the Index). The Index is a fundamentally weighted index that measures the performance of the mid-capitalization segment of the United States dividend-paying market.

