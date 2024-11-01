Willis Towers Watson Public (NASDAQ:WTW) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.25 EPS

Willis Towers Watson Public (NASDAQ:WTW – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $2.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.68 by $0.25, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $2.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.28 billion. Willis Towers Watson Public had a return on equity of 16.97% and a net margin of 11.24%. Willis Towers Watson Public’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.24 EPS. Willis Towers Watson Public updated its FY 2024 guidance to 16.000-17.000 EPS and its FY24 guidance to $16.00-17.00 EPS.

Willis Towers Watson Public Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ:WTW traded down $2.79 during trading on Friday, reaching $299.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 700,052 shares, compared to its average volume of 468,693. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.41 billion, a PE ratio of 28.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.74. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $291.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $272.87. Willis Towers Watson Public has a 12 month low of $232.77 and a 12 month high of $308.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Willis Towers Watson Public Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th were given a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 30th. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.18%. Willis Towers Watson Public’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.68%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

WTW has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $275.00 to $272.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Willis Towers Watson Public from $321.00 to $334.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. Roth Mkm upped their price target on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $315.00 to $345.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $335.00 to $365.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $278.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Willis Towers Watson Public presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $309.47.

About Willis Towers Watson Public

Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company operates as an advisory, broking, and solutions company worldwide. It operates through two segments: Health, Wealth & Career and Risk & Broking. The company offers strategy and design consulting, plan management service and support, broking and administration services for health, wellbeing, and other group benefit program, including medical, dental, disability, life, voluntary benefits and other coverages; actuarial support, plan design, and administrative services for pension and retirement savings plans; retirement consulting services and solutions; and integrated solutions that consists of investment discretionary management, pension administration, core actuarial, and communication and change management assistance services.

Further Reading

