William Blair Issues Pessimistic Forecast for F5 Earnings

F5, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at William Blair dropped their Q1 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of F5 in a research report issued on Tuesday, October 29th. William Blair analyst J. Ader now expects that the network technology company will earn $2.55 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $2.71. The consensus estimate for F5’s current full-year earnings is $10.91 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for F5’s Q2 2025 earnings at $2.41 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $2.84 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $3.12 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $10.92 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $11.86 EPS.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of F5 from $214.00 to $246.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on F5 from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of F5 from $215.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of F5 from $186.00 to $246.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of F5 from $220.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $233.56.

F5 Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ FFIV opened at $233.88 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.06. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $214.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $189.62. F5 has a 1-year low of $149.40 and a 1-year high of $250.46.

F5 (NASDAQ:FFIV – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The network technology company reported $3.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.45 by $0.22. F5 had a net margin of 20.13% and a return on equity of 20.80%. The company had revenue of $747.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $730.43 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.76 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Institutional Trading of F5

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its stake in F5 by 6,700.2% during the 2nd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 848,388 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $146,118,000 after buying an additional 835,912 shares in the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC acquired a new stake in shares of F5 in the third quarter worth approximately $61,386,000. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of F5 by 48.9% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 652,972 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $111,932,000 after purchasing an additional 214,351 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in F5 by 10.5% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,709,296 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $294,392,000 after purchasing an additional 162,820 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its holdings in F5 by 49.8% in the 2nd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 424,249 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $73,046,000 after purchasing an additional 141,040 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.66% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other F5 news, CEO Francois Locoh-Donou sold 1,450 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.35, for a total value of $273,107.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 124,022 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,359,543.70. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other F5 news, Director Alan Higginson sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.65, for a total transaction of $201,650.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10,707 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,159,066.55. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Francois Locoh-Donou sold 1,450 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.35, for a total value of $273,107.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 124,022 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,359,543.70. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 5,700 shares of company stock valued at $1,170,702 in the last quarter. 0.58% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

F5 announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Monday, October 28th that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the network technology company to repurchase up to 7.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

F5 Company Profile

F5, Inc provides multi-cloud application security and delivery solutions in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific region. The company’s distributed cloud services enable its customers to deploy, secure, and operate applications in any architecture, from on-premises to the public cloud.

