What is William Blair’s Estimate for Trupanion Q2 Earnings?

Trupanion, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUP – Free Report) – Analysts at William Blair boosted their Q2 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Trupanion in a research report issued on Wednesday, October 30th. William Blair analyst B. Vazquez now forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings of $0.01 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of ($0.01). William Blair has a “Outperform” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Trupanion’s current full-year earnings is ($0.34) per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Trupanion’s Q3 2025 earnings at $0.03 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.11 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $0.02 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $0.13 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Trupanion from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 23rd. Bank of America raised their target price on Trupanion from $47.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 20th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Trupanion from $45.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Northland Securities raised their price objective on shares of Trupanion from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Trupanion to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $44.67.

Trupanion Stock Down 0.6 %

TRUP stock opened at $54.78 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.00. Trupanion has a 12 month low of $19.14 and a 12 month high of $57.90.

Trupanion (NASDAQ:TRUP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.09. Trupanion had a negative return on equity of 4.42% and a negative net margin of 1.08%. The firm had revenue of $327.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $321.79 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.10) earnings per share. Trupanion’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.6% on a year-over-year basis.

In other news, CEO Margaret Tooth sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.48, for a total transaction of $348,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 99,984 shares in the company, valued at $4,647,256.32. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Margaret Tooth sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.48, for a total transaction of $348,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 99,984 shares in the company, valued at $4,647,256.32. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Fawwad Qureshi sold 624 shares of Trupanion stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.54, for a total value of $29,040.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 8,764 shares of company stock worth $405,238 over the last three months. 5.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in Trupanion by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 18,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $535,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp boosted its position in Trupanion by 1.8% during the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 31,269 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $863,000 after acquiring an additional 561 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in Trupanion by 70.4% during the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,442 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 596 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd grew its stake in Trupanion by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 37,673 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,108,000 after acquiring an additional 685 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co raised its holdings in Trupanion by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 43,060 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,188,000 after acquiring an additional 830 shares during the last quarter.

Trupanion Company Profile

Trupanion, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medical insurance for cats and dogs on a monthly subscription basis in the United States, Canada, Continental Europe, and Australia. The company operates in two segments, Subscription Business and Other Business. It serves pet owners and veterinarians.

