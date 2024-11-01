Westwood Holdings Group, Inc. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.15 (NYSE:WHG)

Westwood Holdings Group, Inc. (NYSE:WHG – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, October 30th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.15 per share by the asset manager on Friday, January 3rd. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.86%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 2nd.

Westwood Holdings Group has raised its dividend by an average of 11.7% per year over the last three years.

NYSE:WHG opened at $15.53 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $14.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $144.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.06 and a beta of 1.15. Westwood Holdings Group has a 1-year low of $8.95 and a 1-year high of $18.03.

Westwood Holdings Group ( NYSE:WHG Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The asset manager reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $22.69 million for the quarter. Westwood Holdings Group had a net margin of 2.92% and a return on equity of 3.26%.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Westwood Holdings Group in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Westwood Holdings Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manages investment assets and provides services for its clients. The company operates in two segments, Advisory and Trust. The Advisory segment provides investment advisory services to corporate retirement plans, public retirement plans, endowments, foundations, individuals, and the Westwood Funds; and investment sub-advisory services to mutual funds, pooled investment vehicles, and its Trust segment.

