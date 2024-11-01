Wells Fargo & Company Forecasts Strong Price Appreciation for OneMain (NYSE:OMF) Stock

OneMain (NYSE:OMF – Free Report) had its price target lifted by Wells Fargo & Company from $49.00 to $52.00 in a research note published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an equal weight rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other research firms also recently commented on OMF. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $58.00 target price on shares of OneMain in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Northland Securities upped their price objective on shares of OneMain from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. JMP Securities boosted their target price on shares of OneMain from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. StockNews.com lowered OneMain from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 26th. Finally, Barclays cut OneMain from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $52.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $55.08.

OneMain stock traded up $0.47 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $50.14. The company had a trading volume of 46,566 shares, compared to its average volume of 998,045. OneMain has a one year low of $36.52 and a one year high of $54.94. The firm has a market cap of $6.01 billion, a PE ratio of 10.88, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.56. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $47.08 and a 200 day moving average of $48.32.

OneMain (NYSE:OMF – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The financial services provider reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.12. OneMain had a net margin of 11.27% and a return on equity of 19.31%. The company had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $918.74 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.01 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that OneMain will post 4.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 12th will be given a $1.04 dividend. This represents a $4.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 12th. OneMain’s payout ratio is 91.03%.

In other OneMain news, COO Micah R. Conrad sold 2,500 shares of OneMain stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.75, for a total value of $114,375.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 117,025 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,353,893.75. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other OneMain news, CEO Douglas H. Shulman sold 15,000 shares of OneMain stock in a transaction on Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.30, for a total transaction of $694,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 422,474 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,560,546.20. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Micah R. Conrad sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.75, for a total transaction of $114,375.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 117,025 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,353,893.75. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 32,300 shares of company stock valued at $1,534,275 over the last 90 days. 0.45% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital International Investors increased its holdings in OneMain by 10.2% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 9,570,103 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $488,937,000 after purchasing an additional 889,387 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its holdings in OneMain by 64.8% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,890,017 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $96,561,000 after acquiring an additional 743,034 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of OneMain by 7,566.2% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 718,172 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,824,000 after purchasing an additional 708,804 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of OneMain by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,317,755 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $629,314,000 after purchasing an additional 373,900 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in OneMain during the third quarter valued at approximately $17,016,000. 85.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

OneMain Holdings, Inc, a financial service holding company, engages in the consumer finance and insurance businesses in the United States. It originates, underwrites, and services personal loans secured by automobiles, other titled collateral, or unsecured. The company also offers credit cards; optional credit insurance products, including life, disability, and involuntary unemployment insurance; optional non-credit insurance; guaranteed asset protection coverage as a waiver product or insurance; and membership plans.

