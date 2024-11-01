Wells Fargo & Company Cuts Chubb (NYSE:CB) Price Target to $266.00

Chubb (NYSE:CB – Free Report) had its price objective reduced by Wells Fargo & Company from $269.00 to $266.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on CB. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Chubb from $294.00 to $295.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Chubb from $285.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Chubb in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $349.00 target price for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price target on Chubb from $304.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Finally, JMP Securities lifted their price objective on Chubb from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $286.47.

Shares of CB opened at $282.44 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $288.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $270.41. The stock has a market cap of $114.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.57, a P/E/G ratio of 5.87 and a beta of 0.66. Chubb has a 12 month low of $212.82 and a 12 month high of $302.05.

Chubb (NYSE:CB – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The financial services provider reported $5.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.93 by $0.79. Chubb had a return on equity of 15.77% and a net margin of 18.14%. The business had revenue of $13.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.16 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $4.95 EPS. Chubb’s revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Chubb will post 21.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 4th. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th were issued a $0.91 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 13th. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.29%. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.91%.

In other Chubb news, CEO Evan G. Greenberg sold 30,537 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $287.25, for a total transaction of $8,771,753.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 583,982 shares in the company, valued at approximately $167,748,829.50. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Evan G. Greenberg sold 30,318 shares of Chubb stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.60, for a total transaction of $8,780,092.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 553,664 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $160,341,094.40. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Evan G. Greenberg sold 30,537 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $287.25, for a total transaction of $8,771,753.25. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 583,982 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $167,748,829.50. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 86,636 shares of company stock valued at $24,874,208. 0.86% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chubb in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Beacon Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Chubb by 76.4% in the 2nd quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 97 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Chubb in the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC bought a new position in Chubb during the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chubb in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. 83.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical risk, cyber risk, surety, and casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

