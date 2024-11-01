Weekly Investment Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Check Point Software Technologies (CHKP)

Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ: CHKP) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

10/30/2024 – Check Point Software Technologies had its “sector perform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They now have a $187.00 price target on the stock.

10/30/2024 – Check Point Software Technologies had its price target lowered by analysts at Robert W. Baird from $210.00 to $205.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

10/30/2024 – Check Point Software Technologies was downgraded by analysts at Bank of America Co. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $195.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $205.00.

10/30/2024 – Check Point Software Technologies had its price target raised by analysts at Evercore ISI from $180.00 to $185.00. They now have an “in-line” rating on the stock.

10/30/2024 – Check Point Software Technologies had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Needham & Company LLC.

10/29/2024 – Check Point Software Technologies had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from $210.00 to $200.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

10/28/2024 – Check Point Software Technologies had its price target raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $180.00 to $210.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

10/25/2024 – Check Point Software Technologies had its price target raised by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $200.00 to $238.00. They now have a “market perform” rating on the stock.

10/23/2024 – Check Point Software Technologies had its price target raised by analysts at Truist Financial Co. from $200.00 to $220.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

10/22/2024 – Check Point Software Technologies had its price target raised by analysts at Robert W. Baird from $200.00 to $210.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

10/17/2024 – Check Point Software Technologies had its price target raised by analysts at Mizuho from $178.00 to $205.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

10/9/2024 – Check Point Software Technologies had its price target raised by analysts at Wedbush from $200.00 to $230.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

9/24/2024 – Check Point Software Technologies had its price target raised by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $210.00 to $225.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

9/16/2024 – Check Point Software Technologies was upgraded by analysts at Evercore ISI to a “hold” rating.

CHKP opened at $173.21 on Friday. Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. has a twelve month low of $129.13 and a twelve month high of $210.70. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $194.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $174.66. The company has a market cap of $19.05 billion, a PE ratio of 23.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.62.

Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The technology company reported $2.25 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $2.25. Check Point Software Technologies had a net margin of 33.17% and a return on equity of 31.84%. The firm had revenue of $635.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $634.96 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.80 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. will post 7.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CHKP. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 97,434 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $15,980,000 after purchasing an additional 7,357 shares during the last quarter. Norden Group LLC acquired a new stake in Check Point Software Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $200,000. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in Check Point Software Technologies by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 49,708 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,152,000 after acquiring an additional 4,056 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Check Point Software Technologies by 31.5% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 342,750 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $56,214,000 after acquiring an additional 82,045 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its holdings in Check Point Software Technologies by 11.5% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 96,302 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $15,794,000 after acquiring an additional 9,971 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.62% of the company’s stock.

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. develops, markets, and supports a range of products and services for IT security worldwide. The company offers a multilevel security architecture, cloud, network, mobile devices, endpoints information, and IOT solutions. It provides Check Point Infinity Architecture, a cyber security architecture that protects against fifth generation cyber-attacks across various networks, endpoint, cloud, workloads, Internet of Things, and mobile.

