Walken (WLKN) Price Down 1% Over Last 7 Days

Walken (WLKN) traded up 0.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on November 1st. One Walken token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0010 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Walken has traded 1% lower against the U.S. dollar. Walken has a total market cap of $1.06 million and $1.59 million worth of Walken was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Walken Profile

Walken’s genesis date was June 21st, 2022. Walken’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,026,281,530 tokens. Walken’s official Twitter account is @walken_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. Walken’s official message board is medium.com/@walken.io. Walken’s official website is walken.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “Walken aims to connect healthy lifestyle, games & crypto. To give people a chance to make a living by playing a game and sticking to a healthy lifestyle at the same time.

Their game connects real-life sports activities with online gaming and crypto earning.

WLKN is a Token used for operating in the Walken NFT game. WLKN is short for Walken and can be either bought on a cryptocurrency exchange or earned by using Walken.”

Walken Token Trading

