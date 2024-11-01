W Advisors LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

W Advisors LLC grew its stake in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 6,766 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 279 shares during the period. W Advisors LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $268,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Bank of America by 402.2% in the 1st quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 683 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 547 shares during the period. Fairway Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Bank of America during the second quarter worth about $27,000. POM Investment Strategies LLC grew its holdings in Bank of America by 839.0% in the second quarter. POM Investment Strategies LLC now owns 723 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 646 shares during the period. Bbjs Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Bank of America during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Clearstead Trust LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 1,489.3% during the first quarter. Clearstead Trust LLC now owns 890 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 834 shares during the last quarter. 70.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc sold 5,183,829 shares of Bank of America stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.31, for a total transaction of $203,776,317.99. Following the sale, the insider now owns 937,246,053 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,843,142,343.43. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Bank of America news, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc sold 5,183,829 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.31, for a total transaction of $203,776,317.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 937,246,053 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,843,142,343.43. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Bernard A. Mensah sold 92,000 shares of Bank of America stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.80, for a total value of $3,661,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 96,082 shares in the company, valued at $3,824,063.60. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 113,078,718 shares of company stock worth $4,548,920,425. Corporate insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Bank of America Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:BAC traded up $0.46 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $42.28. The company had a trading volume of 6,286,831 shares, compared to its average volume of 38,293,309. Bank of America Co. has a 12-month low of $26.59 and a 12-month high of $44.44. The company has a fifty day moving average of $40.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $39.74. The company has a market cap of $324.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.41, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $25.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.25 billion. Bank of America had a return on equity of 10.09% and a net margin of 12.48%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.90 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Bank of America Co. will post 3.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bank of America declared that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, July 24th that allows the company to buyback $25.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to reacquire up to 7.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Bank of America Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 27th. Investors of record on Friday, December 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 6th. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.82%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently weighed in on BAC. Phillip Securities raised Bank of America from a “neutral” rating to an “accumulate” rating and set a $44.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $46.00 target price on shares of Bank of America in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Bank of America from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Bank of America from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.69.

Bank of America Company Profile

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

