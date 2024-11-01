W Advisors LLC Cuts Stake in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR)

W Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR – Free Report) by 17.3% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 27,333 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,726 shares during the quarter. Kroger makes up about 1.0% of W Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. W Advisors LLC’s holdings in Kroger were worth $1,566,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Lighthouse Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Kroger during the second quarter worth about $10,336,000. Buck Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new position in Kroger during the 2nd quarter valued at $6,524,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in Kroger by 53.3% during the first quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 9,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $528,000 after purchasing an additional 3,212 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Kroger by 18.8% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 820,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,882,000 after buying an additional 129,873 shares during the period. Finally, OLD National Bancorp IN boosted its position in shares of Kroger by 82.2% in the second quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 132,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,634,000 after buying an additional 59,949 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.93% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Kroger

In other news, VP Brian W. Nichols sold 6,922 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.80, for a total value of $386,247.60. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 14,063 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $784,715.40. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, SVP Valerie L. Jabbar sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.91, for a total transaction of $167,730.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 74,084 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,142,036.44. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Brian W. Nichols sold 6,922 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.80, for a total value of $386,247.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 14,063 shares in the company, valued at approximately $784,715.40. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 12,932 shares of company stock valued at $721,243 over the last quarter. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Kroger Stock Performance

KR stock traded up $0.85 during trading on Friday, reaching $56.62. The company had a trading volume of 491,128 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,733,560. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.87. The Kroger Co. has a twelve month low of $42.10 and a twelve month high of $58.34. The company has a market cap of $40.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 0.47. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $55.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $53.90.

Kroger (NYSE:KR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 12th. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $33.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.09 billion. Kroger had a return on equity of 28.54% and a net margin of 1.86%. The company’s revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.96 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that The Kroger Co. will post 4.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Kroger Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be issued a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 15th. Kroger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.51%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

KR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Melius Research began coverage on shares of Kroger in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. They set a “hold” rating and a $55.00 price objective for the company. Argus upped their target price on shares of Kroger from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Kroger in a report on Friday, October 18th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $56.00 target price for the company. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on Kroger from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 13th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Kroger from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.09.

Kroger Profile

The Kroger Co operates as a food and drug retailer in the United States. The company operates combination food and drug stores, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouses. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

