Vistra (NYSE:VST) Trading Down 2% – Time to Sell?

Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST – Get Free Report)’s share price fell 2% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $121.50 and last traded at $124.14. 1,341,848 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 81% from the average session volume of 6,895,745 shares. The stock had previously closed at $126.66.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Vistra from $99.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Vistra from $157.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Vistra in a report on Monday, October 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $231.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Vistra in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $178.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Vistra from $110.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, September 23rd. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Vistra has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $145.40.

Vistra Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.89, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.98. The company has a fifty day moving average of $107.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $92.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 89.15 and a beta of 1.10.

Vistra (NYSE:VST – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by ($0.69). Vistra had a return on equity of 21.05% and a net margin of 4.61%. The firm had revenue of $3.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.04 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.03 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Vistra Corp. will post 4.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Vistra Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 20th will be paid a $0.221 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 20th. This is an increase from Vistra’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Vistra’s payout ratio is 64.71%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vistra

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Redwood Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in Vistra during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vistra during the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. New Covenant Trust Company N.A. bought a new stake in shares of Vistra during the 1st quarter worth $32,000. CVA Family Office LLC boosted its stake in Vistra by 1,505.9% in the third quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EdgeRock Capital LLC acquired a new position in Vistra during the second quarter worth about $34,000. 90.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Vistra Company Profile

Vistra Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated retail electricity and power generation company. The company operates through six segments: Retail, Texas, East, West, Sunset, and Asset Closure. It retails electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers across states in the United States and the District of Columbia.

Featured Stories

