VH Global Sustainable Energy Opportunities (LON:GSEO) Stock Price Down 0.3% – Time to Sell?

VH Global Sustainable Energy Opportunities plc (LON:GSEO – Get Free Report)’s share price fell 0.3% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as GBX 71 ($0.92) and last traded at GBX 71.40 ($0.93). 240,384 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 61% from the average session volume of 609,736 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 71.60 ($0.93).

VH Global Sustainable Energy Opportunities Trading Down 0.2 %

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 75.71 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 75.11. The stock has a market capitalization of £296.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3,589.75 and a beta of 0.13.

VH Global Sustainable Energy Opportunities Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th were issued a dividend of GBX 1.42 ($0.02) per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 15th. This represents a yield of 1.9%. VH Global Sustainable Energy Opportunities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30,000.00%.

VH Global Sustainable Energy Opportunities Company Profile

VH Global Sustainable Energy Opportunities plc, a closed-ended investment company, focuses on investing in sustainable energy infrastructure assets in EU, OECD, OECD key partner, or OECD Accession countries. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

