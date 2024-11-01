Verasity Price Tops $0.0025 on Exchanges (VRA)

Verasity (VRA) traded down 5.1% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on October 31st. Verasity has a market cap of $24.78 million and $3.43 million worth of Verasity was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Verasity token can now be purchased for $0.0025 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Verasity has traded down 7.7% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

IOTA (MIOTA) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000159 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000539 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001440 BTC.

Electroneum (ETN) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000371 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded down 25.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000006 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0077 or 0.00000011 BTC.

About Verasity

VRA uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 18th, 2018. Verasity’s total supply is 96,844,270,142 tokens and its circulating supply is 9,844,270,142 tokens. The Reddit community for Verasity is https://reddit.com/r/verasity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Verasity is medium.com/verasity. The official website for Verasity is www.verasity.io. Verasity’s official Twitter account is @verasitytech and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Verasity Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Verasity is a video sharing platform that utilizes blockchain technology to empower content creators and users. It allows content creators to choose their preferred method of monetization and gives users more content and options. Users can also choose whether or not to view advertisements and will be rewarded for doing so. Verasity uses the VRA token as a payment and reward method within the platform, and it is based on the Ethereum network.”

