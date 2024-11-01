Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT) Shares Sold by SteelPeak Wealth LLC

SteelPeak Wealth LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT – Free Report) by 89.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,645 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 22,487 shares during the period. SteelPeak Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF were worth $317,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Edgehill Endowment Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 34.2% during the first quarter. Edgehill Endowment Partners LLC now owns 2,629,170 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $290,523,000 after buying an additional 670,164 shares in the last quarter. Madrone Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 34.7% during the first quarter. Madrone Advisors LLC now owns 2,074,604 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $229,244,000 after buying an additional 534,143 shares in the last quarter. Nepc LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $146,523,000. Angeles Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 5.4% in the second quarter. Angeles Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,124,393 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $126,640,000 after purchasing an additional 57,502 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 2.9% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 916,094 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $103,180,000 after purchasing an additional 25,584 shares during the period.

Vanguard Total World Stock ETF stock opened at $117.10 on Friday. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF has a 1 year low of $89.70 and a 1 year high of $120.82. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $117.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $113.98. The company has a market cap of $38.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.93 and a beta of 0.95.

Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Global All Cap Index, which covers both well-established and still-developing markets. The Fund invests in both foreign and the United States stocks. The fund offers three classes of shares: Investor Shares, Institutional Shares, and ETF Shares.

