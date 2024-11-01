Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF (BATS:ESGV) Shares Sold by Laurel Wealth Planning LLC

Laurel Wealth Planning LLC cut its stake in shares of Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF (BATS:ESGV – Free Report) by 14.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,415 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,946 shares during the period. Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF accounts for approximately 0.8% of Laurel Wealth Planning LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC’s holdings in Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF were worth $1,160,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in ESGV. Peirce Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF by 2.0% in the third quarter. Peirce Capital Management LLC now owns 5,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $523,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Palisades Hudson Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Palisades Hudson Asset Management L.P. now owns 33,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,204,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the period. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $343,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the period. Financial Counselors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF by 1.5% during the first quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 7,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $729,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the period. Finally, Prio Wealth Limited Partnership lifted its position in shares of Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF by 0.6% during the third quarter. Prio Wealth Limited Partnership now owns 23,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,399,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter.

ESGV traded down $2.21 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $100.78. 276,517 shares of the stock traded hands. The firm has a market cap of $9.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.02 and a beta of 1.10. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $100.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $96.76.

The Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF (ESGV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE USA All Cap Choice index, a market-cap-weighted index of US all-cap companies screened for environmental, social, and corporate governance (ESG) criteria. ESGV was launched on Sep 18, 2018 and is managed by Vanguard.

