Vanguard California Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEC) to Issue Dividend of $0.15

Vanguard California Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEC – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Wednesday, October 30th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.1505 per share on Tuesday, November 5th. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 1st.
Vanguard California Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Trading Up 0.0 %
Shares of Vanguard California Tax-Exempt Bond ETF stock traded up $0.04 during trading on Thursday, reaching $100.09. 80,859 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 34,566. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $100.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $100.00. Vanguard California Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $98.21 and a 52-week high of $101.86.
Vanguard California Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Company Profile
