Valued Wealth Advisors LLC Has $789,000 Stock Position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM)

Valued Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM – Free Report) by 14.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 19,104 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,455 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF comprises about 0.5% of Valued Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF were worth $789,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SPEM. WealthPLAN Partners LLC grew its position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 3.5% during the first quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 8,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $304,000 after buying an additional 282 shares in the last quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. now owns 7,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $283,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares in the last quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 1.8% in the first quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC now owns 17,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $623,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. Epic Trust Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 3.4% in the second quarter. Epic Trust Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $353,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beacon Bridge Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 0.9% in the second quarter. Beacon Bridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 36,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,377,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares during the period.

SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF stock traded up $0.30 on Friday, hitting $40.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 35,133 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,578,739. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $39.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $38.45. The firm has a market cap of $9.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.05 and a beta of 0.81. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF has a one year low of $32.99 and a one year high of $42.88.

The SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (SPEM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Emerging Markets BMI index. The fund tracks an index of emerging markets companies weighted by market cap. SPEM was launched on Mar 19, 2007 and is managed by State Street.

