VAALCO Energy, Inc. (NYSE:EGY) Short Interest Update

VAALCO Energy, Inc. (NYSE:EGY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,950,000 shares, a decline of 7.5% from the September 30th total of 4,270,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 928,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.3 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On VAALCO Energy

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Gladius Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of VAALCO Energy in the second quarter worth $28,000. Innealta Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of VAALCO Energy in the second quarter worth $60,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in VAALCO Energy in the second quarter worth $64,000. nVerses Capital LLC bought a new stake in VAALCO Energy in the third quarter worth $60,000. Finally, Crestmont Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in VAALCO Energy in the third quarter worth $63,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.32% of the company’s stock.

Get VAALCO Energy alerts:

VAALCO Energy Price Performance

NYSE:EGY traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $5.24. 637,241 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 986,040. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. VAALCO Energy has a 1 year low of $3.85 and a 1 year high of $7.51. The company has a market cap of $543.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.59 and a beta of 1.17. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $5.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.24.

VAALCO Energy Announces Dividend

VAALCO Energy ( NYSE:EGY Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The energy company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.09. VAALCO Energy had a net margin of 17.82% and a return on equity of 16.00%. The business had revenue of $116.78 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $119.30 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.11 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that VAALCO Energy will post 0.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 23rd were issued a $0.063 dividend. This represents a $0.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 23rd. VAALCO Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.86%.

VAALCO Energy Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

VAALCO Energy, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in Gabon, Egypt, Equatorial Guinea, and Canada. The company holds 58.8% interest in the Etame production sharing contract related to the Etame Marin block covering an area of approximately 46,200 gross acres located offshore in the Republic of Gabon in West Africa.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for VAALCO Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VAALCO Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.