US Bancorp DE Trims Holdings in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

US Bancorp DE reduced its stake in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 133,849 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 697 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Netflix were worth $94,935,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Netflix by 116,620.0% during the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 5,753,129 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $4,080,522,000 after purchasing an additional 5,748,200 shares during the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC acquired a new position in Netflix during the 1st quarter worth about $1,450,476,000. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its holdings in Netflix by 17.0% during the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 6,381,464 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $3,875,655,000 after acquiring an additional 929,193 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in Netflix by 154.7% in the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,058,431 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $750,713,000 after acquiring an additional 642,920 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jericho Capital Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Netflix in the 1st quarter valued at about $372,293,000. 80.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Netflix news, Chairman Reed Hastings sold 45,290 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $706.16, for a total value of $31,981,986.40. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 85 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $60,023.60. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Chairman Reed Hastings sold 45,290 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $706.16, for a total value of $31,981,986.40. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 85 shares in the company, valued at $60,023.60. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider David A. Hyman sold 20,656 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $605.13, for a total transaction of $12,499,565.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 31,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,128,159.30. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 209,810 shares of company stock valued at $142,049,542 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.76% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ NFLX opened at $756.03 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.13. Netflix, Inc. has a one year low of $404.63 and a one year high of $773.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $711.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $662.98. The firm has a market cap of $323.17 billion, a PE ratio of 42.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.26.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on NFLX. China Renaissance assumed coverage on shares of Netflix in a report on Thursday, September 5th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $680.00 price objective for the company. Barclays restated an “underweight” rating and issued a $550.00 price target on shares of Netflix in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on Netflix from $750.00 to $760.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. Benchmark restated a “sell” rating and set a $545.00 target price on shares of Netflix in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Netflix from $820.00 to $830.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $748.15.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

