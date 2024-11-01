United States Lime & Minerals, Inc. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.05 (NASDAQ:USLM)

United States Lime & Minerals, Inc. (NASDAQ:USLM – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, October 30th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 22nd will be paid a dividend of 0.05 per share by the construction company on Friday, December 13th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.18%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 22nd.

United States Lime & Minerals has raised its dividend by an average of 7.7% annually over the last three years.

United States Lime & Minerals Trading Up 5.3 %

NASDAQ:USLM opened at $112.78 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.69 and a beta of 0.85. United States Lime & Minerals has a twelve month low of $37.11 and a twelve month high of $114.75. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $92.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $78.85.

Insider Buying and Selling at United States Lime & Minerals

United States Lime & Minerals ( NASDAQ:USLM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The construction company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $76.55 million during the quarter. United States Lime & Minerals had a net margin of 32.60% and a return on equity of 23.74%.

In other news, Director Richard W. Cardin sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.88, for a total transaction of $934,560.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 14,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,113,684. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 2.16% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of United States Lime & Minerals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd.

About United States Lime & Minerals

United States Lime & Minerals, Inc manufactures and supplies lime and limestone products in the United States. It extracts limestone from open-pit quarries and an underground mine, and processes it as pulverized limestone, quicklime, hydrated lime, and lime slurry. The company supplies its products primarily to the construction customers, including highway, road, and building contractors; industrial customers, such as paper and glass manufacturers; environmental customers comprising municipal sanitation and water treatment facilities, and flue gas treatment processes; oil and gas services companies; roof shingle manufacturers; and poultry producers.

