United Asset Strategies Inc. Invests $928,000 in Amentum Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMTM)

United Asset Strategies Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Amentum Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMTM – Free Report) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 28,770 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $928,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of AMTM. US Bancorp DE purchased a new stake in Amentum in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Signaturefd LLC purchased a new stake in Amentum in the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. HM Payson & Co. purchased a new stake in Amentum in the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA purchased a new stake in Amentum in the third quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Finally, Evermay Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Amentum in the third quarter valued at approximately $64,000.

Amentum stock opened at $29.75 on Friday. Amentum Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $23.58 and a 12 month high of $34.50.

Separately, Truist Financial assumed coverage on Amentum in a research report on Monday, October 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $31.00 target price on the stock.

Amentum Company Profile

Amentum Holdings, Inc provides engineering and technology solutions to address challenges in science, security, and sustainability. It serves various markets, such as energy and environment, space, intelligence, defense, civilian, commercial, and international markets. The company was incorporated in 2010 and is headquatered in Chantilly, Virginia.

