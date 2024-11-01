United Asset Strategies Inc. Decreases Stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

United Asset Strategies Inc. decreased its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 8.9% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 370 shares of the company’s stock after selling 36 shares during the period. United Asset Strategies Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $213,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. increased its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 21.2% in the 2nd quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. now owns 103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. TruWealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. TruWealth Advisors LLC now owns 925 shares of the company’s stock worth $534,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 379 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Indiana Trust & Investment Management Co increased its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Indiana Trust & Investment Management Co now owns 3,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,033,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MTM Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. MTM Investment Management LLC now owns 308 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Down 2.0 %

Shares of IVV stock opened at $571.25 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $571.53 and a 200-day moving average of $549.01. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 12-month low of $416.07 and a 12-month high of $588.93. The firm has a market cap of $492.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.23 and a beta of 0.99.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

