Unisync (TSE:UNI) Stock Price Up 2.8% – Here’s What Happened

Unisync Corp. (TSE:UNI – Get Free Report) traded up 2.8% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$1.55 and last traded at C$1.49. 5,300 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 9% from the average session volume of 4,859 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.45.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 316.25, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 1.22. The company has a market capitalization of C$28.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.94 and a beta of 1.43. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$1.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$1.62.

Unisync Corp., through its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes garments in Canada and the United States. The company offers offshore outsourcing, web-based business to business and business to consumer ordering, distribution, and program management systems. It also engages in the design, development, prototyping, and testing services; and textile research and sourcing, and manufacturing, communication, and customer services.

