Ultra 24 Hour Trading Volume Reaches $692,130.90 (UOS)

Ultra (UOS) traded down 1.8% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on November 1st. One Ultra token can now be bought for $0.0745 or 0.00000108 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Ultra has a total market cap of $29.17 million and approximately $692,130.90 worth of Ultra was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Ultra has traded 6.7% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Ultra alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $69,223.81 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $347.98 or 0.00502861 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $49.93 or 0.00072153 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $14.72 or 0.00021268 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0977 or 0.00000141 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.20 or 0.00006070 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00000812 BTC.

Ultra Profile

UOS is a DPoI token that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 17th, 2019. Ultra’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 391,448,129 tokens. Ultra’s official Twitter account is @ultra_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. Ultra’s official message board is medium.com/ultra-io. Ultra’s official website is ultra.io. The Reddit community for Ultra is https://reddit.com/r/ultra_io.

Ultra Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Ultra (UOS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019and operates on the Ethereum platform. Ultra has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 391,448,129.0691 in circulation. The last known price of Ultra is 0.07386828 USD and is down -6.29 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 63 active market(s) with $735,043.27 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://ultra.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ultra directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ultra should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ultra using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Ultra Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ultra and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.