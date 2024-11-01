TXO Partners (NYSE:TXO) versus Berry (NASDAQ:BRY) Head-To-Head Survey

TXO Partners (NYSE:TXO – Get Free Report) and Berry (NASDAQ:BRY – Get Free Report) are both small-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, earnings, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations and profitability.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares TXO Partners and Berry”s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio TXO Partners $380.72 million 1.88 -$103.99 million ($5.68) -3.28 Berry $844.47 million 0.46 $37.40 million ($0.43) -11.67

Berry has higher revenue and earnings than TXO Partners. Berry is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than TXO Partners, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility & Risk

Institutional & Insider Ownership

TXO Partners has a beta of 0.05, meaning that its stock price is 95% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Berry has a beta of 1.72, meaning that its stock price is 72% more volatile than the S&P 500.

27.4% of TXO Partners shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 94.9% of Berry shares are held by institutional investors. 1.0% of Berry shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares TXO Partners and Berry’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets TXO Partners -60.08% 9.33% 6.69% Berry -4.19% 6.69% 3.00%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations for TXO Partners and Berry, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score TXO Partners 0 0 1 1 3.50 Berry 0 1 0 0 2.00

TXO Partners currently has a consensus target price of $26.00, suggesting a potential upside of 39.63%. Berry has a consensus target price of $7.00, suggesting a potential upside of 39.44%. Given TXO Partners’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe TXO Partners is more favorable than Berry.

Dividends

TXO Partners pays an annual dividend of $2.28 per share and has a dividend yield of 12.2%. Berry pays an annual dividend of $0.48 per share and has a dividend yield of 9.6%. TXO Partners pays out -40.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Berry pays out -111.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years.

About TXO Partners

TXO Partners, L.P., an oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, optimization, and exploitation of conventional oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquid reserves in North America. Its acreage positions are concentrated in the Permian Basin of West Texas and New Mexico and the San Juan Basin of New Mexico and Colorado. The company was formerly known as TXO Energy Partners, L.P. and changed its name to TXO Partners, L.P. in May 2023. TXO Partners, L.P. was incorporated in 2012 and is based in Fort Worth, Texas.

About Berry

Berry Petroleum Company, LLC., formerly Berry Petroleum Company, is an independent energy company. The Company is engaged in the production, development, exploitation, and acquisition of oil and natural gas. The Company’s principal reserves and producing properties are located in California (South Midway-Sunset (SMWSS)-Steam Floods, North Midway-Sunset (NMWSS)-Diatomite, NMWSS-New Steam Floods, Texas (Permian and E. Texas), Utah (Uinta) and Colorado (Piceance). The Company’s operations are conducted in the continental United States. In December 2013, Linn Energy LLC and Linn Co, LLC (Linn Co) announced the completion of the merger between LinnCo and Berry Petroleum Company (Berry), where LinnCo had acquired all of Berry’s interest.

