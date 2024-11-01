TXNM Energy (NYSE:TXNM) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

TXNM Energy (NYSE:TXNM – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Friday. The company reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43, RTT News reports. TXNM Energy had a return on equity of 10.15% and a net margin of 4.50%. The company had revenue of $569.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $588.88 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.54 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. TXNM Energy updated its FY24 guidance to $2.70-2.75 EPS and its FY 2024 guidance to 2.700-2.750 EPS.

TXNM Energy Stock Performance

Shares of TXNM stock traded down $1.26 on Friday, hitting $42.28. The stock had a trading volume of 1,136,690 shares, compared to its average volume of 933,248. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $42.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.24 and a beta of 0.36. TXNM Energy has a 52-week low of $34.63 and a 52-week high of $45.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 0.47 and a quick ratio of 0.37.

TXNM Energy Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.3875 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 28th. This represents a $1.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.67%. TXNM Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 170.33%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently commented on TXNM shares. Scotiabank assumed coverage on shares of TXNM Energy in a report on Thursday, October 10th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $46.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of TXNM Energy from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of TXNM Energy in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on TXNM Energy from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th.

About TXNM Energy

TXNM Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides electricity and electric services in the United States. It operates through Public Service Company of New Mexico (PNM) and Texas-New Mexico Power Company (TNMP) segments. The PNM segment engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity.

