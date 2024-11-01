Two Harbors Investment (NYSE:TWO) Given New $12.00 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

Two Harbors Investment (NYSE:TWO – Get Free Report) had its price target cut by investment analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $14.00 to $12.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “sector perform” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 5.26% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Compass Point assumed coverage on shares of Two Harbors Investment in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.75 price objective on the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott assumed coverage on Two Harbors Investment in a research note on Friday, August 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Two Harbors Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. JMP Securities reduced their price target on shares of Two Harbors Investment from $15.00 to $14.50 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Two Harbors Investment from $13.50 to $11.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Two Harbors Investment has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.32.

TWO traded down $0.10 during trading on Friday, hitting $11.40. The stock had a trading volume of 899,089 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,107,942. Two Harbors Investment has a twelve month low of $11.37 and a twelve month high of $14.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.37 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.07. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $13.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.17.

Two Harbors Investment (NYSE:TWO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by ($0.22). Two Harbors Investment had a positive return on equity of 4.45% and a negative net margin of 87.84%. The business had revenue of $112.64 million for the quarter. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.01) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Two Harbors Investment will post 0.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Two Harbors Investment by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 17,779 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $235,000 after buying an additional 944 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Two Harbors Investment by 2.0% during the second quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 52,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $688,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Two Harbors Investment by 11.3% in the third quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $168,000 after purchasing an additional 1,230 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its holdings in Two Harbors Investment by 12.0% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 16,743 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $221,000 after buying an additional 1,798 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in Two Harbors Investment by 1,680.0% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,225 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 2,100 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.19% of the company’s stock.

Two Harbors Investment Corp. invests in, finances, and manages mortgage servicing rights (MSRs), agency residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS), and other financial assets through RoundPoint in the United States. The company target assets include agency RMBS collateralized by fixed rate mortgage loans, adjustable rate mortgage loans, hybrid mortgage loans, or derivatives; and other assets, such as financial and mortgage-related assets, including non-agency securities and non-hedging transactions.

