Truist Financial Issues Positive Forecast for Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) Stock Price

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH – Get Free Report) had its price target raised by stock analysts at Truist Financial from $112.00 to $117.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “hold” rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock. Truist Financial’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 7.83% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Wolfe Research began coverage on Zimmer Biomet in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $128.00 to $123.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 14th. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on Zimmer Biomet from $155.00 to $145.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a report on Thursday. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their target price on Zimmer Biomet from $145.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $123.84.

Zimmer Biomet stock traded up $1.58 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $108.50. 287,364 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,483,806. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.10 billion, a PE ratio of 20.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $107.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $111.00. Zimmer Biomet has a one year low of $101.47 and a one year high of $133.90.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.75 by ($0.01). Zimmer Biomet had a return on equity of 12.95% and a net margin of 14.27%. The company had revenue of $1.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.80 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.65 earnings per share. Zimmer Biomet’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Zimmer Biomet will post 7.97 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 12.9% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,642,801 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,404,638,000 after acquiring an additional 1,215,935 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in Zimmer Biomet by 12.6% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 6,463,845 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $701,521,000 after buying an additional 722,041 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 12.4% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,736,761 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $391,239,000 after buying an additional 411,163 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,364,624 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $365,163,000 after buying an additional 211,637 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners grew its holdings in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 26.3% in the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,314,939 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $437,413,000 after acquiring an additional 691,191 shares during the period. 88.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a medical technology company worldwide. The company designs, manufactures, and markets orthopedic reconstructive products, such as knee and hip products; S.E.T. products, including sports medicine, biologics, foot and ankle, extremities, and trauma products; craniomaxillofacial and thoracic products comprising face and skull reconstruction products, as well as products that fixate and stabilize the bones of the chest to facilitate healing or reconstruction after open heart surgery, trauma, or for deformities of the chest.

