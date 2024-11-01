Truist Financial Boosts Wendy’s (NASDAQ:WEN) Price Target to $22.00

Wendy’s (NASDAQ:WEN – Get Free Report) had its target price hoisted by analysts at Truist Financial from $21.00 to $22.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the restaurant operator’s stock. Truist Financial’s price target points to a potential upside of 10.94% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on WEN. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of Wendy’s in a report on Friday. Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $19.00 price target on shares of Wendy’s in a research note on Thursday. Barclays lowered their price objective on Wendy’s from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Wendy’s to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 13th. Finally, Loop Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target on shares of Wendy’s in a research report on Monday, July 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Wendy’s has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.30.

WEN traded up $0.72 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $19.83. 1,072,205 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,505,962. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.87, a P/E/G ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.80. Wendy’s has a 52 week low of $15.61 and a 52 week high of $20.65. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $17.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.01, a current ratio of 2.17 and a quick ratio of 2.15.

Wendy’s (NASDAQ:WEN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The restaurant operator reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.25. The business had revenue of $566.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $560.50 million. Wendy’s had a net margin of 9.18% and a return on equity of 67.74%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.27 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Wendy’s will post 0.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Matthew H. Peltz sold 1,000,000 shares of Wendy’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.18, for a total value of $17,180,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 14,943,466 shares in the company, valued at $256,728,745.88. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 17.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Wendy’s by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,097,095 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $397,469,000 after buying an additional 1,273,140 shares during the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. boosted its position in Wendy’s by 98.2% in the second quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 176,144 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,987,000 after purchasing an additional 87,254 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Wendy’s during the 2nd quarter valued at about $17,094,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Wendy’s by 159.2% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 59,356 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,118,000 after purchasing an additional 36,456 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prosperity Consulting Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Wendy’s in the 1st quarter worth approximately $379,000. 85.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Wendy's Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a quick-service restaurant company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Wendy's U.S., Wendy's International, and Global Real Estate & Development segments. The company is involved in operating, developing, and franchising a system of quick-service restaurants specializing in hamburger sandwiches.

