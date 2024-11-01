Transportadora de Gas del Sur (NYSE:TGS) Reaches New 12-Month High – Time to Buy?

Transportadora de Gas del Sur S.A. (NYSE:TGS – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $23.52 and last traded at $23.32, with a volume of 60240 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $22.40.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Transportadora de Gas del Sur from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 15th.

Get Transportadora de Gas del Sur alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Transportadora de Gas del Sur

Transportadora de Gas del Sur Trading Up 3.3 %

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.05. The stock has a market cap of $3.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.55 and a beta of 0.73.

Transportadora de Gas del Sur (NYSE:TGS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The energy company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.10. Transportadora de Gas del Sur had a net margin of 12.02% and a return on equity of 5.69%. The company had revenue of $298.68 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $379.90 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Transportadora de Gas del Sur S.A. will post 0.74 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Transportadora de Gas del Sur

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in Transportadora de Gas del Sur by 97.2% in the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 4,240 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 2,090 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in Transportadora de Gas del Sur by 101.4% during the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,440 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 725 shares in the last quarter. SPX Gestao de Recursos Ltda grew its stake in shares of Transportadora de Gas del Sur by 60.0% in the 2nd quarter. SPX Gestao de Recursos Ltda now owns 185,512 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $3,521,000 after buying an additional 69,556 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Transportadora de Gas del Sur by 76.1% during the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 25,000 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $474,000 after purchasing an additional 10,800 shares during the period. Finally, Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. bought a new stake in shares of Transportadora de Gas del Sur during the second quarter worth about $514,000. 3.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Transportadora de Gas del Sur Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Transportadora de Gas del Sur SA engages in transportation of natural gas, and production and commercialization of natural gas liquids in Argentina and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Natural Gas Transportation Services; Liquids Production and Commercialization; Midstream; and Telecommunications.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Transportadora de Gas del Sur Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Transportadora de Gas del Sur and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.