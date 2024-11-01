TransMedics Group (NASDAQ:TMDX) Sees Strong Trading Volume – Should You Buy?

TransMedics Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMDX – Get Free Report) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Wednesday . 464,930 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 49% from the previous session’s volume of 912,090 shares.The stock last traded at $84.17 and had previously closed at $88.50.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $180.00 target price on shares of TransMedics Group in a report on Tuesday. Stephens raised their target price on shares of TransMedics Group from $151.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of TransMedics Group from $200.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of TransMedics Group from $104.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of TransMedics Group from $173.00 to $116.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $144.80.

The company has a quick ratio of 8.48, a current ratio of 8.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 87.20 and a beta of 1.99. The business’s 50-day moving average is $142.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $139.36.

TransMedics Group (NASDAQ:TMDX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $108.76 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $115.00 million. TransMedics Group had a net margin of 8.14% and a return on equity of 18.74%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 63.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.12) earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that TransMedics Group, Inc. will post 1.11 EPS for the current year.

In other TransMedics Group news, CEO Waleed H. Hassanein sold 8,625 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.42, for a total value of $1,323,247.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 61,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,457,269.06. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Edward M. Basile sold 6,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.96, for a total value of $1,012,230.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 732 shares in the company, valued at approximately $109,770.72. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Waleed H. Hassanein sold 8,625 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.42, for a total transaction of $1,323,247.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 61,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,457,269.06. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 61,247 shares of company stock worth $9,518,181. 7.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of TMDX. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of TransMedics Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $39,862,000. Driehaus Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of TransMedics Group by 15.8% in the 2nd quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 1,486,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,832,000 after buying an additional 202,867 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of TransMedics Group by 260.1% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 202,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,759,000 after buying an additional 146,115 shares in the last quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in TransMedics Group during the 2nd quarter worth $18,854,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in TransMedics Group during the 2nd quarter worth $16,086,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.67% of the company’s stock.

TransMedics Group, Inc, a commercial-stage medical technology company, engages in transforming organ transplant therapy for end-stage organ failure patients in the United States and internationally. The company offers Organ Care System (OCS), a portable organ perfusion, optimization, and monitoring system that utilizes its proprietary and customized technology to replicate near-physiologic conditions for donor organs outside of the human body.

