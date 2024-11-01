TPG Advisors LLC Sells 91 Shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

TPG Advisors LLC lowered its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 25,091 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 91 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF accounts for about 2.3% of TPG Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. TPG Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $2,935,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in IJR. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 395,532 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $43,714,000 after acquiring an additional 5,186 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,336,000. Norden Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $235,000. Diversify Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,472,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 35.8% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 184,990 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $20,445,000 after buying an additional 48,752 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:IJR traded up $1.22 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $115.14. 320,099 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,724,637. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $115.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $111.08. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $90.29 and a 1 year high of $120.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $83.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.95 and a beta of 1.16.

About iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

