TPG Advisors LLC Buys 1,504 Shares of Vanguard California Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEC)

TPG Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard California Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEC – Free Report) by 60.1% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 4,006 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,504 shares during the quarter. TPG Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard California Tax-Exempt Bond ETF were worth $406,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VTEC. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in Vanguard California Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the second quarter worth $32,000. Sweeney & Michel LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard California Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $201,000. Atomi Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard California Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $202,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard California Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $338,000. Finally, Keystone Wealth Services LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard California Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at about $349,000.

VTEC traded up $0.15 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $100.09. 21,085 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 34,496. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $100.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $100.00. Vanguard California Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a one year low of $98.21 and a one year high of $101.86.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 5th. Investors of record on Friday, November 1st will be paid a $0.1505 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 1st.

The Vanguard California Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (VTEC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of tax-exempt investment grade debt issued by California governments and agencies. VTEC was launched on Jan 30, 2024 and is issued by Vanguard.

