TotalEnergies (NYSE:TTE) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume – What’s Next?

TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE – Get Free Report) shares saw strong trading volume on Wednesday . 2,819,469 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 96% from the previous session’s volume of 1,440,654 shares.The stock last traded at $64.40 and had previously closed at $64.03.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on TTE. TD Cowen lowered shares of TotalEnergies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 30th. Scotiabank cut their target price on TotalEnergies from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on TotalEnergies in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $87.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group upgraded TotalEnergies to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, Barclays raised TotalEnergies to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, TotalEnergies has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.75.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $147.52 billion, a PE ratio of 7.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.63. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $67.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $68.75.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TTE. Norden Group LLC acquired a new position in TotalEnergies in the 1st quarter worth about $1,300,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. raised its position in TotalEnergies by 9.1% during the first quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 4,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $324,000 after acquiring an additional 392 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its position in TotalEnergies by 3.8% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 31,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,143,000 after acquiring an additional 1,150 shares in the last quarter. Diversify Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in TotalEnergies in the first quarter worth approximately $546,000. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in TotalEnergies by 7.9% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 17,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,216,000 after acquiring an additional 1,288 shares in the last quarter. 13.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TotalEnergies SE, a multi-energy company, produces and markets oil and biofuels, natural gas, green gases, renewables, and electricity in France, rest of Europe, North America, Africa, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Exploration & Production, Integrated LNG, Integrated Power, Refining & Chemicals, and Marketing & Services.

