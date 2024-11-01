Tiptree Inc. (NASDAQ:TIPT) Declares $0.06 Quarterly Dividend

Tiptree Inc. (NASDAQ:TIPT – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, October 30th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, November 18th will be paid a dividend of 0.06 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, November 25th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 18th.

Tiptree has increased its dividend by an average of 7.7% annually over the last three years.

Get Tiptree alerts:

Tiptree Stock Performance

Tiptree stock traded up $0.16 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $20.57. 8,070 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 90,166. Tiptree has a 12 month low of $14.96 and a 12 month high of $21.50. The business’s 50-day moving average is $19.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $756.77 million, a P/E ratio of 21.04 and a beta of 1.30.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Tiptree ( NASDAQ:TIPT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The financial services provider reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $546.67 million for the quarter. Tiptree had a net margin of 2.05% and a return on equity of 11.78%.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Tiptree from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Tiptree

Tiptree Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Tiptree Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides specialty insurance products and related services primarily in the United States. It operates through two segments: Insurance and Mortgage. The company offers niche; commercial lines insurance products, including professional liability, general liability, contractual liability protection, property and other short-tail, and alternative risks insurance products; and personal lines insurance products, such as credit protection surrounding loan payments.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Tiptree Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tiptree and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.